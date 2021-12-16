Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Clene currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Clene stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. Clene has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $73,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clene by 2,071.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 1,123,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Clene in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Clene in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clene in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clene by 37.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

