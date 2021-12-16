CMH Wealth Management LLC Acquires 67 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $914.91 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $918.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $899.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.