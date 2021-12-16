CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,993 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CMH Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 2.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 13.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its position in Danaher by 3.4% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 38,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Danaher by 39.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Danaher by 28.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 66,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR opened at $314.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $225.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

