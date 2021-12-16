Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $76.00

Shares of Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$76.00 and last traded at C$77.01, with a volume of 9340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$76.00.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$82.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$655.07 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.9599997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Company Profile (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.