Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Insider Andrew Stephen Thomis Buys 424 Shares

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) insider Andrew Stephen Thomis acquired 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 525 ($6.94) per share, for a total transaction of £2,226 ($2,941.72).

Shares of CHRT opened at GBX 540 ($7.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 586.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 579.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £222.21 million and a P/E ratio of 40.91. Cohort plc has a 52 week low of GBX 481 ($6.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 682 ($9.01).

Get Cohort alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.