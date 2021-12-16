Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by Wealthgate Family Office LLC

Wealthgate Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,411 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global accounts for 1.2% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,058,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total value of $5,642,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 686,364 shares of company stock valued at $212,519,011.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $255.94. 33,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,548,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.86.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

