Coldstack (CLS) Market Cap Reaches $2.79 Million

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for $1.86 or 0.00003865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a market cap of $2.79 million and $168,191.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00054821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.88 or 0.08292408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00078501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,952.57 or 0.99837814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002652 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

