Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Christopher M. Hix Sells 4,345 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $44.71 on Thursday. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Colfax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,792,000 after acquiring an additional 499,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,450,000 after acquiring an additional 454,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,912,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,993,000 after acquiring an additional 422,579 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Colfax by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,085,000 after acquiring an additional 663,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Colfax by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,129,000 after acquiring an additional 106,940 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

