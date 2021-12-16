Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 339,885 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 21,307 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 236,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 15,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 328,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 25.4% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 27,859 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.94. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

