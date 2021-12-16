Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given “Buy” Rating at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.88.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.94. Comcast has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

