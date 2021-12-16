Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

NYSE:CMA opened at $85.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica has a 52 week low of $51.81 and a 52 week high of $91.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.56.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comerica news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 347,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,011,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Comerica by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

