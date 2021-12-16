Community Bank N.A. Decreases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD opened at $305.08 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.