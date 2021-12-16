Community Bank N.A. Lowers Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $101.47 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $79.82 and a twelve month high of $108.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average is $102.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.59%.

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

