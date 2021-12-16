Community Bank N.A. Sells 1,277 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021,254 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 166,679 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,287,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 65,490 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 303,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

