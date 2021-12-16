Community Bank N.A. Sells 955 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,384 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.34. BHP Group has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.