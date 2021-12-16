Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HSBC raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays began coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

