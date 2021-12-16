Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 17,562 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,562 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $157,794,851,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

BAC opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

