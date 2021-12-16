Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,588 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after buying an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after purchasing an additional 536,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $145.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $404.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.35. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,360,553 shares of company stock worth $891,513,299 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

