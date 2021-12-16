Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 76,652 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 484.3% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 587.7% in the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 302.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,917 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 72.7% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 38,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 278.4% in the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 21,880 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $304.59 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.94 and its 200-day moving average is $228.02. The company has a market capitalization of $761.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

