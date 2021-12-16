Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Stride were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,524,000 after acquiring an additional 31,967 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Stride by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,514,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,189,000 after buying an additional 640,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stride by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after buying an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Stride by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after buying an additional 400,443 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stride by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE LRN opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $38.40.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.03 million. Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

