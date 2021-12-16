Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires 1,107 Shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in ATAC US Rotation ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RORO. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 113.4% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 43,291 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth $967,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RORO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,791. ATAC US Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02.

