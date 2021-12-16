Compass Ion Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,555 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,952,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,935 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,663,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,502,000 after acquiring an additional 697,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,873,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.48. 72,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,858. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.61.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.