Compass Ion Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 14.4% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.75. 39,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,536. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $189.76 and a twelve month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

