Compass Ion Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,735,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,381,000 after acquiring an additional 71,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.38. 613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,065. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $201.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.