Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

CMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.83.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $64.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 42.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 65.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 14.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 25.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

