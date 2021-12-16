Compound Price Tops $189.71 (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for approximately $189.71 or 0.00396692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $80.50 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,207,618 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

