Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

CAG opened at $32.93 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

