Concoin Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (CONX)

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Concoin has a total market capitalization of $717.26 and approximately $13.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Concoin has traded 50.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Concoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00056164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.46 or 0.08362374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00078598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,253.43 or 1.00215435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052700 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Concoin Coin Profile

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin . Concoin’s official website is www.concoin.com

Buying and Selling Concoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Concoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Concoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.