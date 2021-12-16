Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) CEO James G. Petcoff Purchases 6,300 Shares

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) CEO James G. Petcoff bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $14,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CNFR opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $23.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Conifer had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNFR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conifer in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Conifer by 107.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conifer in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.