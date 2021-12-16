Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.21

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.21 and last traded at $76.17, with a volume of 106531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.97.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Management increased its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 37,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

