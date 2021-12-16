Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) dropped 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 3,020,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,897,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52.

In other news, CEO Martin A. Lehr purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Context Therapeutics Inc is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

