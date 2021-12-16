Contrasting Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) & Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) and Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Amdocs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Nexters shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Amdocs and Nexters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs 16.05% 15.52% 8.67% Nexters N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amdocs and Nexters’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs $4.29 billion 2.26 $688.37 million $5.30 13.96 Nexters N/A N/A -$2.98 million N/A N/A

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than Nexters.

Risk and Volatility

Amdocs has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexters has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Amdocs and Nexters, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nexters 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amdocs presently has a consensus target price of $90.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.57%. Given Amdocs’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Amdocs is more favorable than Nexters.

Summary

Amdocs beats Nexters on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, MO.

About Nexters

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

