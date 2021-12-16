Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Shares Up 0.9%

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 109.50 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.44). 1,036,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 815,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.43).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 107.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited, an investment company, intends to invest in digital infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data centers, telecommunications towers, and fiber networks business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

