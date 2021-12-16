Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 370 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROG. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 377.92.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

