Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €211.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($237.08) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAE. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($151.69) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($201.12) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($196.63) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €185.45 ($208.38).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of SAE stock opened at €128.40 ($144.27) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -110.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of €143.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €143.60. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €116.50 ($130.90) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($279.78).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.