Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nel ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nel ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NLLSF stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Nel ASA has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

