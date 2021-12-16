Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Up 96.4% in November

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the November 15th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 417,690 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 307,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 186,441 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 24,535 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 381,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 61,768 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.41. 558,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,686. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.