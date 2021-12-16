Critical Analysis: Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) versus Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 4.14% -78.16% 7.63% Canaan 22.67% 42.50% 21.41%

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Canaan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 24.93 $33.77 million N/A N/A Canaan $68.61 million 12.68 -$32.96 million $0.56 9.82

Shoals Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Canaan.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and Canaan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 0 6 8 0 2.57 Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus target price of $39.21, indicating a potential upside of 49.50%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Canaan.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats Canaan on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.