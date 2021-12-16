Critical Review: Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) vs. Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Payoneer Global and Concentrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payoneer Global N/A N/A N/A Concentrix 6.38% 18.96% 9.09%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Payoneer Global and Concentrix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Payoneer Global 0 1 5 0 2.83 Concentrix 0 0 2 0 3.00

Payoneer Global presently has a consensus price target of $12.80, suggesting a potential upside of 103.17%. Concentrix has a consensus price target of $158.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.76%. Given Payoneer Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than Concentrix.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Payoneer Global and Concentrix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payoneer Global N/A N/A -$9.15 million N/A N/A Concentrix $4.72 billion 1.88 $164.81 million $6.59 25.80

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than Payoneer Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of Payoneer Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Concentrix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Concentrix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Concentrix beats Payoneer Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc. operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management. Its platform offers freelancers to pay and get paid by companies and marketplaces worldwide; web development companies and service providers with options to pay and get paid by companies and marketplace worldwide; and a solution for online advertisers, affiliates, publishers, and content creators a way to get paid by digital marketing platforms. The company also provides its platform for online sellers to receive payments from eCommerce marketplaces to one consolidated account; monitor performance of multiple stores at a common place; pay suppliers and contractors; access funds directly to local bank account; view upcoming payments and payment history for eCommerce sites; and receive payments for items purchased in stores. In addition, it offers working capital services. Payoneer Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices in the United States and internationally.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

