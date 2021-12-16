Critical Survey: Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) versus FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.1% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Elevate Credit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A Elevate Credit $465.35 million 0.20 $20.59 million ($0.18) -16.00

Elevate Credit has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FG New America Acquisition and Elevate Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80 Elevate Credit 0 0 1 0 3.00

FG New America Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 141.53%. Elevate Credit has a consensus target price of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 94.44%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than Elevate Credit.

Profitability

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Elevate Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Elevate Credit -1.45% 5.82% 1.49%

Summary

Elevate Credit beats FG New America Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc. engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans. The company was founded on January 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

