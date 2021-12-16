Critical Survey: Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) vs. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Automatic Data Processing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $604.00 million 0.27 -$238.00 million ($5.11) -0.41 Automatic Data Processing $15.01 billion 6.51 $2.60 billion $6.32 36.69

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty TripAdvisor. Liberty TripAdvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Liberty TripAdvisor and Automatic Data Processing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A Automatic Data Processing 2 7 3 0 2.08

Automatic Data Processing has a consensus target price of $224.92, suggesting a potential downside of 2.99%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor -0.77% -0.29% -0.14% Automatic Data Processing 17.55% 47.31% 5.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform. The Experiences & Dining segment provides information and services for consumers to research, book and experience activities. The company was founded on August 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms. The Professional Employer Organization Services segment offers small and mid-sized businesses a human resources outsourcing solution through a co-employment mode. The company was founded by Henry Taub in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

