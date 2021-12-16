Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 90 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,048,000 after acquiring an additional 525,040 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $151.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.47, a P/E/G ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.35. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.51 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,120 shares of company stock worth $14,310,289. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

