Crust Shadow Price Down 24.2% Over Last Week (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $7,629.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00040894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.13 or 0.00211493 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

