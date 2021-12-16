Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI) Short Interest Update

Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the November 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,759,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CZNI stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,343,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,682,438. Cruzani has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.00.

About Cruzani

Cruzani, Inc is a franchise development company, which builds and represents franchise concepts and other related businesses throughout the U.S. as well as international markets. The company was founded on February 5, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

