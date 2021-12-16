Cryptaur (CPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Cryptaur coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $14,655.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00039993 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.00207194 BTC.

Cryptaur Coin Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

