Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Trading Up 3.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $100.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Customers Bancorp traded as high as $58.01 and last traded at $57.82. Approximately 19,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 264,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.69.

CUBI has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

In other news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,563 shares of company stock valued at $16,938,363. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $15,996,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

