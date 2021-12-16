Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO N Scott Fine Acquires 5,000 Shares

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO N Scott Fine acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $19,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

N Scott Fine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, N Scott Fine acquired 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00.

NASDAQ CYTH opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.01.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 130.26% and a negative net margin of 1,236.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYTH. TheStreet lowered Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group began coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cyclo Therapeutics by 350.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 117,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cyclo Therapeutics by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 4.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

