Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) to Outperform

TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut TIS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get TIS alerts:

TIS stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. TIS has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.