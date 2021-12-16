Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $314.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $225.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.09. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.