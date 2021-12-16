Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Down 72.7% in November

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the November 15th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBMSF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.31. 32,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,736. Danakali has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.
Danakali Company Profile
