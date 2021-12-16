Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Down 72.7% in November

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the November 15th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBMSF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.31. 32,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,736. Danakali has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.

Get Danakali alerts:

Danakali Company Profile

Danakali Ltd. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on gold, nickel, potash prospects, and base metals. Its project include Colluli Potash located in Eritrea, East Africa. The company was founded on August 21, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.